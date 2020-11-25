KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian football club Krasnodar lost to Spain's Sevilla in the fourth day of the UEFA Champions League group stage and lost chances to advance to the tournament's playoffs.

The match of Group E, held on Tuesday in Krasnodar, ended with a score of 1-2.

Ivan Rakitic scored for the guests in the fourth minute, Krasnodar's striker Wanderson scored an equalizer in the 56th, but Munir El Haddadi secured Sevilla's victory in the fifth minute of compensated time.

With four matches played and two remaining, Sevilla scored 10 points and became out of reach for Krasnodar, same as England's Chelsea (10). Krasnodar and France's Rennes each have one point.

In the next match of the tournament, Krasnodar will face Rennes on December 2 at home, while Sevilla will play at home against Chelsea.