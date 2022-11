MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Belgium's Elise Mertens defeated the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the doubles championship at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Fort Worth, the US state of Texas.

Kudermetova and Mertens, No.4 seeds, beat No.1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, (11-9).