MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost its last match in the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League against Spain's Atletico Madrid with the score 2-0.

After the previous match against Germany's Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv lost all the chances to qualify both for the play-off of the Champions League - which required the first or the second place in the group stage - and the Europa League, which required the third place in the group.

The goals of the Wednesday match were scored by forward Joao Felix in the 17th minute of the match (penalty kick) and defender Felipe Monteiro in the 54th minute.

One more penalty kick was not scored by Atletico's defender Kieran Trippier in the second minute.

In the other match of the Group D, Italy's Juventus defeated Bayer with the score 2-0. Juventus won the group with 16 out of 18 points and Atletico comes second with 10 points, with both teams having qualified for the next round of the Champions League. Bayer finished third with six points and will perform in the Europa League in spring, while Lokomotiv has only three points and ends performance in European tournaments this season.