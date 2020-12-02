UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lokomotiv Loses To Austria's Salzburg 1-3 In UEFA Champions League

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Lokomotiv Loses to Austria's Salzburg 1-3 in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost at home to Austria's Salzburg in the group stage match of the UEFA Champions League.

The match of Group A, held in Moscow, ended with a score 1-3 in favor of the guest team.

Salzburg's goals were scored by Mergim Berisha (28th and 41st minutes) and Karim Adeyemi (81). Anton Miranchuk scored for Lokomotiv (79).

With five games played and one remaining in Group A, Salzburg has four points, while Lokomotiv has three. Germany's Bayern Munich (12) and Spain's Atletico Madrid (five) will play their match later in the day.

