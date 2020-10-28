MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost at home to Germany's Bayern Munich in the group stage match of the UEFA Champions League.

The match of Group A, held in Moscow, ended with a score 1-2 in favor of the guest team.

Bayern's goals were scored by Leon Goretzka (13th minute) and Joshua Kimmich (79). Anton Miranchuk scored for Lokomotiv (70).

With two games played and four remaining, Bayern leads Group A with six points, while Lokomotiv has one point.