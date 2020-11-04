UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lokomotiv Ties Against Atletico Madrid 1-1 In UEFA Champions League

Wed 04th November 2020

Russia's Lokomotiv Ties Against Atletico Madrid 1-1 in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow tied home match against Spain's Atletico Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The match of the third day of Group A, held in Moscow, ended with a score of 1-1.

Jose Jimenez scored for Atletico in the 18th minute, Anton Miranchuk scored for Lokomotiv from a penalty spot in the 25th.

Later on Tuesday, Austria's Salzburg will host Bayern Munich.

With three games played and three remaining, Lokomotiv scored two point, Atletico has four points. Bayern Munich leads the group with six points after two games, Salzburg scored one.

Lokomotiv will next play against Atletico on November 25 in Madrid.

More Stories From Sports

