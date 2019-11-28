The lower house of the Russian parliament is ready to study additional recommendations regarding the national anti-doping legislation if they emerge in light of the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proposing banning Russia from international sports competitions, the head of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The lower house of the Russian parliament is ready to study additional recommendations regarding the national anti-doping legislation if they emerge in light of the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proposing banning Russia from international sports competitions, the head of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs told Sputnik on Thursday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended on Monday punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which the Executive Committee will consider at a meeting on December 9. The Kremlin has already expressed concerns over the situation.

"Any comments made prior to the WADA Executive Committee's decision will do no good. When a decision is made, we will make steps, as it is known who is in charge, and the mechanisms are clear as well. In terms of the legislation, we have implemented WADA's 2015 road map fully. In 2017 and 2018 we introduced all the amendments to the Russian anti-doping legislation. Our legislation is absolutely breakthrough, with sports officials provided with all necessary instruments. If some additional recommendations regarding the legislation are made, we will study them," Mikhail Degtyarev told Sputnik over the phone.