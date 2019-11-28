UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House Ready To Study New Recommendations On Anti-Doping Laws - Lawmaker

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

Russia's Lower House Ready to Study New Recommendations on Anti-Doping Laws - Lawmaker

The lower house of the Russian parliament is ready to study additional recommendations regarding the national anti-doping legislation if they emerge in light of the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proposing banning Russia from international sports competitions, the head of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The lower house of the Russian parliament is ready to study additional recommendations regarding the national anti-doping legislation if they emerge in light of the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proposing banning Russia from international sports competitions, the head of the Committee on Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs told Sputnik on Thursday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended on Monday punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which the Executive Committee will consider at a meeting on December 9. The Kremlin has already expressed concerns over the situation.

"Any comments made prior to the WADA Executive Committee's decision will do no good. When a decision is made, we will make steps, as it is known who is in charge, and the mechanisms are clear as well. In terms of the legislation, we have implemented WADA's 2015 road map fully. In 2017 and 2018 we introduced all the amendments to the Russian anti-doping legislation. Our legislation is absolutely breakthrough, with sports officials provided with all necessary instruments. If some additional recommendations regarding the legislation are made, we will study them," Mikhail Degtyarev told Sputnik over the phone.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Parliament Road December 2017 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Oil trader sues Lebanon bank in US court

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

45 minutes ago

The Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pro ..

12 minutes ago

Tehran Expresses Disapproval to Baghdad After Atta ..

12 minutes ago

'Numerous fatalities' after small plane crash in C ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.