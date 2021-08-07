Russia's Mariya Lasitskene Wins Olympic Gold In Women's High Jump Final At Tokyo Games
Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:30 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian athlete and three-time winner of World Championships Mariya Lasitskene won the gold medal in the women's high jump final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
The Russian athlete cleared the 2.
04-meter (6.7-foot) height, bringing the country the 20th gold medal.
The Russian team has already outperformed the result of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in terms of the number of gold medals.