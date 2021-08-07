UrduPoint.com

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene Wins Olympic Gold In Women's High Jump Final At Tokyo Games

Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene Wins Olympic Gold in Women's High Jump Final at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian athlete and three-time winner of World Championships Mariya Lasitskene won the gold medal in the women's high jump final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Russian athlete cleared the 2.

04-meter (6.7-foot) height, bringing the country the 20th gold medal.

The Russian team has already outperformed the result of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in terms of the number of gold medals.

At the 2016 Games, Russia claimed 19 gold medals.

Related Topics

World Russia Rio De Janeiro Tokyo Women 2016 Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

12 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

45 minutes ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.