TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian athlete and three-time winner of World Championships Mariya Lasitskene won the gold medal in the women's high jump final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Russian athlete cleared the 2.

04-meter (6.7-foot) height, bringing the country the 20th gold medal.

The Russian team has already outperformed the result of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in terms of the number of gold medals.

At the 2016 Games, Russia claimed 19 gold medals.