Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold In Debute At World Figure Skating Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:09 PM

Figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov have ended Russian pairs' eight-year gold-medal drought during their senior world championships debut in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov have ended Russian pairs' eight-year gold-medal drought during their senior world championships debut in Stockholm.

Russian pairs had not won world championships gold since the 2013 triumph of Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov.

Mishina, 19, and Galliamov, 21, were third after the short program, but scored 151.80 in the free skating, thus finishing on 227.59 points on Thursday.

The duo thus outperformed China's two-time world champions, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who took home silver (225.71).

Another Russian pair, Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, won bronze (217.63).

