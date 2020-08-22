Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will participate in the opening ceremony of the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, which starts outside Moscow on August 23, the government said on Saturday

"On August 23, Mikhail Mishustin will take part in the opening ceremony of the International defense industry forum Army-2020 and International Army Games in the Patriot Park," the government said in a statement.

The prime minister will also attend the exhibition of the latest weapons, military and special equipment.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, as well as representatives of the board of the Russian government's defense industry commission will attend the event, the government added.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

This year, the event is scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5. The forum's main program will take place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Kubinka airfield, at the Alabino training ground, near Lake Komsomolskoye, as well as in military districts. It will present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.