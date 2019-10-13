UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Nagornyy, Dalaloyan Win Gold, Silver At World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Nagornyy, Dalaloyan Win Gold, Silver at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

STUTTGART (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian athlete Nikita Nagornyy on Sunday won a gold medal at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the German city of Stuttgart, while another Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan received a silver medal.

Nagornyy won the men's vault competition, having scored 14.966 points in the finals, followed by Dalaloyan with 14.933 points and Ukraine's Igor Radivilov who got 14.749 points.

Last week, the Russian men's gymnastics team, including Nagornyy and Dalaloyan, won gold medals in the team tournament of the championships.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia German Stuttgart Sunday 2019 Gold Silver

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

6 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.