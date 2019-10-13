STUTTGART (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian athlete Nikita Nagornyy on Sunday won a gold medal at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the German city of Stuttgart, while another Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan received a silver medal.

Nagornyy won the men's vault competition, having scored 14.966 points in the finals, followed by Dalaloyan with 14.933 points and Ukraine's Igor Radivilov who got 14.749 points.

Last week, the Russian men's gymnastics team, including Nagornyy and Dalaloyan, won gold medals in the team tournament of the championships.