Russia's Nurmagomedov Wins UFC Lightweight Title

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:20 AM

Russia's Nurmagomedov Wins UFC Lightweight Title

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated Justin Gaethje of the US, winning the lightweight title of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The Saturday night fight ended with Nurmagomedov,32, scoring a win with a second-round submission (triangle choke).

The main event of UFC 254 was held in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after the fight.

"This is, was my last fight," he said, adding that he was not going to fight without his father, who died of COVID-19 complications this year.

