Russia's Olympic Committee Hails CAS Decision On Skater Valieva

Russia's Olympic Committee on Monday welcomed the announcement that figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's Olympic Committee on Monday welcomed the announcement that figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

"Tomorrow the whole country will support her and all our wonderful female skaters in the individuals competition," the committee said on Telegram, calling it the "best news of the day".

