Russia's Participation In 2020 Games May Be Under Threat - Russian Olympic Committee Head

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:47 PM

Russia's Participation in 2020 Games May Be Under Threat - Russian Olympic Committee Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The prospects for the Russian Olympic team to participate in the 2020 Games in Tokyo may be in jeopardy if the situation with the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) develops unfavorably for the Russian side, head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Monday.

"Judging by the fact that, based on the report of the compliance committee, the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has already initiated consideration of the issue of RUSADA's status under an accelerated procedure, the situation is very serious.

For... 3 weeks, our organizations responsible for transferring databases should either... refute suspicions of any manipulations on the Russian side, or take comprehensive measures to identify persons involved in that story," Pozdnyakov said as quoted by the ROC.

"Otherwise, along with the problem associated with the status of RUSADA and the ensuing consequences for our entire sport, the prospects for the participation of the Russian Olympic team in the Games in Tokyo next year will be endangered," he said.

