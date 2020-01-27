UrduPoint.com
Russia's Pavlyuchenkova Beats Germany's Kerber To Reach Australian Open Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Angelique Kerber on Monday, making it to her third Australian Open quarterfinal in women's singles.

Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 30th in the world, managed to recover after losing the first set, and secured a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory over the winner of three Grand Slam tournaments.

The Russian player is set to face Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the next round on Wednesday.

As a result, Pavlyuchenkova remains the last representative of Russia in the Australian Open men's and women's singles following the elimination of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

