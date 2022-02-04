UrduPoint.com

Russia's Putin Arrives In Beijing For Winter Olympics: Chinese State Media

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Russia's Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics: Chinese state media

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday afternoon for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, state broadcaster CCTV reported

The visit is Putin's "first overseas visit of the year", according to CCTV, with the Russian leader set to meet China's President Xi Jinping in Xi's first face-to-face meeting with a world leader in nearly two years.

