MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition game of the Night Hockey League in the Russian southern city of Sochi.

The 68-year-old appeared at the ice rink in the company of his "Hockey Legends" team, which beat Night Hockey League rivals 13 to 9.

Putin, who wore his traditional No. 11 jersey, got the puck eight times across the goal line and gave one pass that led to a goal. His teammate, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, also scored one.

Putin took to the ice in his early 60s and founded the amateur league where he traditionally plays together with high-profile amateur and former professional players.