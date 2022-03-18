UrduPoint.com

Published March 18, 2022

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday refused to suspend FIFA's ban on Russia taking part in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup finals that was imposed over the invasion of Ukraine

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday refused to suspend FIFA's ban on Russia taking part in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup finals that was imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least.

"The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions. The CAS arbitration proceedings continue," the court said in a statement.

The Football Union of Russia had appealed against the suspension, hoping to gain permission to allow Russia to face Poland in a World Cup playoff that was due to have been played on March 24.

FIFA however has already granted Poland a bye into one of the European playoff finals on March 29 where they will face the winner of the semi-final between Sweden and the Czech Republic.

The CAS decision to keep Russia on the sidelines avoids a headache for FIFA, which could have been confronted by the refusal of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic to face the Russians.

Other sporting bodies have faced intense pressure to ban Russian competitors.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that international federations exclude Russian teams and competitors.

More Stories From Sports

