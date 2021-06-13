UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rhythmic Gymnast Dina Averina Wins European Gold In Hoops

Muhammad Rameez 48 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian individual rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina won a gold metal on Sunday in the hoops event at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 2021 held in Vara, Bulgaria.

Averina scored 28,350 points.

She was closely followed by Linoy Ashram from Israel who scored 27,859 points and Anastasiia Salos from Belarus with 27,650 points.

Another Russian athlete, Lala Karamarenko came in fifth with 26,800 points.

Earlier, Averina had won a gold medal at the all-around event in Varna.

More Stories From Sports

