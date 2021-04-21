UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sergey Karasev Included In List Of Referees For Upcoming UEFA Euro 2020

Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Russia's Sergey Karasev Included in List of Referees for Upcoming UEFA Euro 2020

Russian football referee Sergey Karasev is on the list of referees of the UEFA EURO 2020 matches, according to the official UEFA website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian football referee Sergey Karasev is on the list of referees of the UEFA EURO 2020 matches, according to the official UEFA website.

European Football Championship matches are to be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 cities, including St. Petersburg.

Karasev will work at the tournament with his assistants, Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin.

