Russia's Skolkovo Foundation Hopes Russia-Japan Technology Will Ensure Safe 2021 Olympics

The chairman of Russia's Skolkovo Foundation expressed hope on Tuesday that technologies developed jointly with Japan would help run the Summer Olympics in Tokyo safely next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The chairman of Russia's Skolkovo Foundation expressed hope on Tuesday that technologies developed jointly with Japan would help run the Summer Olympics in Tokyo safely next year.

"We really believe that the Olympics in Tokyo next year should become a symbol and a sign of recovery, a sign of hope and a sign of a trust in the global society. We'll be happy if some of our technologies that we have developed together will help to run this Olympics safely and to bring the Olympics to the spectators both in Japan and all around the world," Arkady Dvorkovich said at the STS forum Russia-Japan Workshop, held virtually this year.

The Tokyo Olympics, initially scheduled for summer 2020, were postponed to summer 2021 back in March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach that the Olympics would take place in 2021. Bach promised that the IOC would cover all costs associated with the vaccination of the participants of the tournament, if the vaccine becomes available before the event.

