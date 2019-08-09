UrduPoint.com
Russia's Southern Kurils Included On Map Of Japan On 2020 Tokyo Olympics Website

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russia's Southern Kurils Included on Map of Japan on 2020 Tokyo Olympics Website

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Route Map, published on the sports event's official website, appears to include Russia's Sothern Kurils into Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

The dispute over a group of four Kuril islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai ” has been souring Moscow-Tokyo relations for decades and serves as the main stumbling block to signing a permanent World War II peace treaty. Russia has sovereignty over these islets, but they are also claimed by Japan.

On November 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed at a meeting in Singapore to enhance talks on a peace treaty's conclusion based on the 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration.

The declaration in question stipulated that the Soviet Union agrees to consider the possibility of transferring the two disputed islands ” Habomai and Shikotan ” to Japan only following the conclusion of a peace treaty. The two countries ratified the declaration, but Japan then refused to implement the agreements, insisting that all four major islands of the Southern Kurils be given to Tokyo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that the two sides have agreed to work on the basis of the 1956 joint declaration, "which means, first of all, the inalterability of the very first step ” Japan's recognition of the WWII outcome in full, including Russia's sovereignty over all the islands of the South Kurils group."

