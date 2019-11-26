Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Tuesday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has enough legal grounds to protect Russian sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Tuesday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has enough legal grounds to protect Russian

On Monday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended banning Russia from holding international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete under the neutral status at international events, and depriving the Russian team of the opportunity to compete for four years in major tournaments.

WADA will consider the recommendations of the committee regarding RUSADA status at an emergency meeting of the executive committee on December 9.

"I believe that RUSADA has enough legal grounds to protect Russian sports ... If RUSADA disputes this decision, then the consideration will go to the level of the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS), where the evidence will be re-examined, and experts re-interviewed.

And I'm sure that our experts will find enough arguments to answer many questions," Kolobkov said as quoted by the press service of the Sports Ministry.

The minister added that it was too early to say whether WADA's Foundation board would accept all recommendations submitted by the Compliance Review Committee.

"I must point out that I already see certain contradictions. But I must say that the decision of the WADA executive committee will be based on this report. However, to say that all sanctions will be approved by the Foundation Board is premature," Kolobkov stressed.