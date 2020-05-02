MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik that his ministry, amid the coronavirus lockdown, is planning to complete its work on a development strategy for physical culture and sport in Russia until 2030 by July 15, aiming to make it relevant to the current realities.

"This is a strategic document, it should ... correspond to the realities of today. A significant part of the strategy depends on the economic component, on the funds that we need to implement it," Matytsin said.

Once the public discussion of the strategy is completed, the project will be submitted to the government for endorsement.

"Since we are currently in a state of uncertainty due to the quarantine, we are planning to complete the work on preparing the final document by July 15," he stated.

The document, he went on, should be "realistic and take into account the current situation."

As for the coronavirus restrictions, they have had a serious impact on the work of the ministry, according to Matytsin.

"We all are going through a very difficult period together with the team of the Ministry of Sports, all the federations and regions. Sports bases and educational institutions have been shut down, and competitions have been either suspended or postponed. Certainly, this has seriously impacted all our daily work and planning," he said.

After the pandemic recedes, the Ministry of Sports together with the Russian consumer watchdog and the Federal Medical-Biological Agency will begin to gradually resume training of athletes, the minister added.