UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sports Strategy Until 2030 To Take Into Account Current Realities - Minister

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Sports Strategy Until 2030 to Take Into Account Current Realities - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik that his ministry, amid the coronavirus lockdown, is planning to complete its work on a development strategy for physical culture and sport in Russia until 2030 by July 15, aiming to make it relevant to the current realities.

"This is a strategic document, it should ... correspond to the realities of today. A significant part of the strategy depends on the economic component, on the funds that we need to implement it," Matytsin said.

Once the public discussion of the strategy is completed, the project will be submitted to the government for endorsement.

"Since we are currently in a state of uncertainty due to the quarantine, we are planning to complete the work on preparing the final document by July 15," he stated.

The document, he went on, should be "realistic and take into account the current situation."

As for the coronavirus restrictions, they have had a serious impact on the work of the ministry, according to Matytsin.

"We all are going through a very difficult period together with the team of the Ministry of Sports, all the federations and regions. Sports bases and educational institutions have been shut down, and competitions have been either suspended or postponed. Certainly, this has seriously impacted all our daily work and planning," he said.

After the pandemic recedes, the Ministry of Sports together with the Russian consumer watchdog and the Federal Medical-Biological Agency will begin to gradually resume training of athletes, the minister added.

Related Topics

Sports Russia July All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

10 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.