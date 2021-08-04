TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia's synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina brought their country the 14th gold at the Tokyo Olympics as they won the duet free artistic swimming event.

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan came second, while the bronze medal went to Ukraine's Marta Fedina and Anastasia Savchuk.