Russia's Synchronized Swimmers Kolesnichenko, Romashina Bring Country 14th Olympic Gold

Wed 04th August 2021

Russia's Synchronized Swimmers Kolesnichenko, Romashina Bring Country 14th Olympic Gold

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia's synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina brought their country the 14th gold at the Tokyo Olympics as they won the duet free artistic swimming event.

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan came second, while the bronze medal went to Ukraine's Marta Fedina and Anastasia Savchuk.

