Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:57 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov qualified for the singles final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Khachanov, seeded 12th, outperformed Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted 1 hour 19 minutes.
In the final, Khachanov will face the winner of the match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev.