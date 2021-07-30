UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tennis Player Khachanov Qualifies For Singles Final At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:57 PM

Russia's Tennis Player Khachanov Qualifies for Singles Final at Tokyo Olympics

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov qualified for the singles final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov qualified for the singles final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Khachanov, seeded 12th, outperformed Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted 1 hour 19 minutes.

In the final, Khachanov will face the winner of the match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

