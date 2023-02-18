Vlada Guryleva of Russia annexed the Girls Singles title of ITF Pakistan - PPL Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships by eliminating Yejun Lee (KOR) in a well-contested two sets match at S.Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ):Vlada Guryleva of Russia annexed the Girls Singles title of ITF Pakistan - PPL Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships by eliminating Yejun Lee (KOR) in a well-contested two sets match at S.Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

In the first set, Vlada built up the winning lead 3-1 by breaking the 1st�and 3rd�game of Lee and then continued the winning pace till the score reached 4-2. Valada again played excellent tennis and break the 7th�game of Lee 0-40 and then held the 8th�game to win the first set at 6-2. In the second set, Valada played aggressively and did not allow her opponent to settle down, taking the lead 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd�game of Lee in a comfortable style. Lee struggled hard to reduce the lead 4-2� by breaking the 6th�game of Vlada. In the 7th�game, Valada did not allow her opponent and hit some excellent cross court short to advance the lead 5-2.

In the 8th�game, Vlada comfortably won the game and match 6-2, 6-2. Both the players displayed excellent game. The match lasted for one hour and was chaired by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, the ITF White Badge Official.

Islamabad Tennis Association organized tournament in the memory of late Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, who played vital role for the promotion of game of tennis in the country. Dilawar remained President/Patron of PTF, Lifetime Sr. Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation, and Hon. Lifetime Patron Islamabad Tennis Association. He was also member of ITF Constitutional Committee.

As many as 46 boys and 17 girls from 12 countries - Turkey, Korea, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, GBR, Poland, Romania, Russia, Canada, USA, and hosts Pakistan�participated in the Championships.