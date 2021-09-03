VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Far Eastern Primorsky Territory and its administrative center, Vladivostok, have all the capabilities to host major sports events, such as the Universiade and the Olympic Games, MInister of Sports Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

On Thursday, Vladivostok Mayor Konstantin Shestakov said that the regional authorities were going to submit a bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.

"Universiade or Olympics in Vladivostok? This is real, why not? .

.. No one have doubts that the region and the city has capabilities to organize [major sports events]," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

