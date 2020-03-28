The All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VFV) on Saturday decided to end early the national championships for the male and female teams due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VFV) on Saturday decided to end early the national championships for the male and female teams due to COVID-19.

According to the statement, the VFV board decided at a remote meeting to take results of the preliminary stage as final.

"I think it is the right decision. Of course, everyone wanted to continue playing, but under these circumstances, I repeat, it is right," coach Yuri Marichev of team Proton told Sputnik.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in Russia is 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions, including six fatalities.