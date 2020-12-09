UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zenit Loses Last Match In UEFA Champions League To Germany's Borussia Dortmund

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Zenit Loses Last Match in UEFA Champions League to Germany's Borussia Dortmund

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg lost its last UEFA Champions League's match this season against Germany's Borussia Dortmund and was eliminated from the tournament.

The match of the sixth day of Group F, which took place on Tuesday in St.

Petersburg, ended with a score of 1-2. Sebastian Driussi scored for Zenit in the 16th minute. Lukasz Piszczek scored an equalizer (68) and then Axel Witsel scored a winner (78).

Zenit suffered five defeats and tied once in the UEFA Champions League group stage and finished fourth in the group with one point.

More Stories From Sports

