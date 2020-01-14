UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zenit Only Eastern European Football Club In Top-30 With Most Revenue - Report

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:04 PM

Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg has been ranked 28th among the world's top-30 highest revenue-generating football clubs and the only one from Eastern Europe to make it to the list, the global accountancy firm Deloitte said in its report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg has been ranked 28th among the world's top-30 highest revenue-generating football clubs and the only one from Eastern Europe to make it to the list, the global accountancy firm Deloitte said in its report published on Tuesday.

Deloitte specified that Zenit's income in 2018 exceeded 180 million Euros ($200 million).

The report, dubbed Football Money League, said that Spain's FC Barcelona generated the biggest revenue in the 2018-2019 season and became the first football club to earn more than 800 million euros ($890 million) in one season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona's main rival in the country's La Liga championship, occupied the 2nd place in the ranking.

More than a third of the top-30 highest-earning football clubs were from the United Kingdom. Five Italian, four German, four Spanish, two Portuguese, two French and one Dutch club also made the list.

The Russian team also made it to the list for the 2017-2018 season, when it was ranked 25th.

