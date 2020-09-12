Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva and Germany's Laura Siegemund became the winners of the US Open Tennis Championships in women's doubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva and Germany's Laura Siegemund became the winners of the US Open Tennis Championships in women's doubles.

In the finals, Zvonareva and Siegemund beat the third-seeded Nicole Melichar from the United States and China's Xu Yifan - 6:4, 6:4.

The match lasted 1 hour 19 minutes.

Zvonareva wins US Open doubles for the second time in her career, with the first win coming in 2006. Siegemund won the tournament for the first time.