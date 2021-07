Swiss Nina Christen won a gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final with a world record at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

Christen shot 463.9, breaking Rio's record of 458.6.

Russia's Yulia Zykova (461.9) and Yulia Karimova (450.3) took home silver and bronze medals.