Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian Open quarters

Novak Djokovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals with his "best match of this year" on Monday, while Aryna Sabalenka was an equally ruthless winner

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals with his "best match of this year" on Monday, while Aryna Sabalenka was an equally ruthless winner.

After a series of shocks at Melbourne Park, normal order was more or less restored on day eight, except for fourth seed Caroline Garcia bowing out under the weight of expectation.

Djokovic demolished Alex de Minaur for the loss of just five games to sweep into the last eight and step up his bid for a 10th Melbourne crown, and record-tying 22nd major title in all.

He will meet fifth seed Andrey Rublev for a semi-final berth after the Russian toppled Danish teenager Holger Rune in a thrilling five-set clash also at Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb's 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over 22nd-seeded home hope De Minaur was an ominous statement of intent. Significantly, his troublesome left hamstring appeared much improved.

Asked afterwards how he had been so emphatic, Djokovic told the crowd: "Because I wanted to.