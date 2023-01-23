UrduPoint.com

Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka Sweep Into Australian Open Quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian Open quarters

Novak Djokovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals with his "best match of this year" on Monday, while Aryna Sabalenka was an equally ruthless winner

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals with his "best match of this year" on Monday, while Aryna Sabalenka was an equally ruthless winner.

After a series of shocks at Melbourne Park, normal order was more or less restored on day eight, except for fourth seed Caroline Garcia bowing out under the weight of expectation.

Djokovic demolished Alex de Minaur for the loss of just five games to sweep into the last eight and step up his bid for a 10th Melbourne crown, and record-tying 22nd major title in all.

He will meet fifth seed Andrey Rublev for a semi-final berth after the Russian toppled Danish teenager Holger Rune in a thrilling five-set clash also at Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb's 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over 22nd-seeded home hope De Minaur was an ominous statement of intent. Significantly, his troublesome left hamstring appeared much improved.

Asked afterwards how he had been so emphatic, Djokovic told the crowd: "Because I wanted to.

Related Topics

Russia Melbourne Australian Open All Best Weight

Recent Stories

Arsenal silence doubters with statement win over M ..

Arsenal silence doubters with statement win over Man Utd

36 seconds ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Planning Taiwan Visit - ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Planning Taiwan Visit - Reports

1 minute ago
 Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy ..

Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia - Szi ..

1 minute ago
 One in 5 US Firms Eyeing Job Cuts in Coming Months ..

One in 5 US Firms Eyeing Job Cuts in Coming Months - Poll

1 minute ago
 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament starts on Tuesday ..

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament starts on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpi ..

49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.