UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruthless Sale Crush Bristol To Go Second In English Premiership

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Ruthless Sale crush Bristol to go second in English Premiership

Sale Sharks leapfrogged play-off rivals Bristol Bears into second place in the English Premiership with an impressive 40-7 win at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Sale Sharks leapfrogged play-off rivals Bristol Bears into second place in the English Premiership with an impressive 40-7 win at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday.

The thumping victory puts the Sharks two points ahead of the Bears, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats after a long winning run.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and a clinical opening half-hour from Steve Diamond's side set the tone for a ruthless display from his experienced team.

Luke James, Denny Solomona and Faf de Klerk crossed for converted tries inside 20 minutes.

Sale wrapped up their bonus point just after the half-hour mark when Solomona capitalised on another Bristol handling error, slipping in Sam James for an easy try.

The Bears gave themselves a lifeline just before the break.

AJ MacGinty's risky pass was cut out by Alapati Leiua and the Samoa centre sprinted clear for a try, with Tiff Eden slotting over the conversion.

However, any slim chance of an away comeback was quashed by a ruthless start to the second half from the home side.

De Klerk's low pass inside the 22 caught out Bears's defence and MacGinty fed James for his second try.

Marland Yarde scrambled over a sixth Sharks try on 53 minutes, with MacGinty kicking over his fifth conversion to take Diamond's side up to the 40-point mark.

Related Topics

Sale Bristol Samoa Turkish Lira From Slim

Recent Stories

Berlin halts 'anti-corona' rally as European citie ..

2 minutes ago

Injured Osaka out of Western & Southern Open final ..

2 minutes ago

Further 12 People Die From COVID-19 in UK as Autho ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Set Date for Ne ..

2 minutes ago

MQM-P, Mayor HMC grieved over death of Aftab Sha ..

4 minutes ago

10th Muharram ul Haram day teaches us lesson of sa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.