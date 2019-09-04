UrduPoint.com
Ruthless Serena Earns 100th US Open Win To Reach Semi-finals

Wed 04th September 2019

Ruthless Serena earns 100th US Open win to reach semi-finals

New York, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Serena Williams earned her 100th win at the US Open on Tuesday with a brutal 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Chinese 18th seed Wang Qiang in just 44 minutes to set up a semi-final clash with Elina Svitolina.

Six-time US Open champion Williams smacked 25 winners against Wang, who failed to hit a single one, in a complete mismatch that was the quickest at this year's tournament.

"Wow, wow," said Williams, who brought up a century of US Open wins to move to within one of the all-time record held by Chris Evert.

"It's really unbelievable, literally. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn't think I would ever get to 100.

I didn't think I would still be out here." The 27-year-old Wang had not lost a set en route to her first Grand Slam quarter-final, a run that included a defeat of reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

However, she was powerless to stop the Williams onslaught at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning just four points in the second set and 15 in total.

"When I play someone who is playing really well, I know I have to either step it up or go home and I wasn't ready to go home. I had to come out here and play really well," Williams said.

