Ruud Fights Back Against Rublev To Book ATP Finals Last Four Spot

Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Casper Ruud will face Daniil Medvedev in the last four of the ATP Finals after coming from behind to beat Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Friday

Both players knew a win at the Pala Alpitour in Turin would take them into the Saturday's semi-finals and Ruud impressed in coming from behind to make sure he will be taking on the world number two at the season-ending event.

Fifth seed Rublev came into the match unbeaten in his four previous meetings with Ruud but after a strong start fell to a deserved defeat, failing to qualify for the knockout rounds from the Green Group.

The way Rublev strolled through the first set suggested a quick victory but Ruud fought back gamely in the second set, forcing his higher-ranked opponent into unforced errors and hitting 13 winners as he broke Rublev twice to take the set.

Rublev was visibly angry with the way his performance levels dropped, taking his frustration out on his racket after allowing Ruud to immediately break back in game four to level the set at 2-2 when he had the match by the scruff of the neck.

From there Ruud gained further confidence and wasn't even fazed when his serve was broken in game five of the third set, hitting straight back to level the scores.

He eventually came through the tie-break afer a tense round of games held to serve, in which both players pulled out some beautiful shots, to set up a huge clash with US Open champion Medvedev.

