Ruud Reaches First Grand Slam Semi-final At French Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Paris, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday when he defeated Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets at the French Open.

World number eight Ruud triumphed 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 and will meet 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic for a place in Sunday's final.

Rune, ranked 40, had knocked out fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

The 19-year-old was bidding to become the first Danish man to reach the last-four in Paris and first at any Slam since Jan Leschly at the 1967 US Championships.

However, Ruud overpowered the youngster, firing 13 aces and 55 winners while Rune had to fight off 12 of 17 break points carved out by the Norwegian.

Earlier Cilic launched 33 aces and 88 winners past seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev to reach his first French Open semi-final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/2) win.

Friday's other semi-final will see 13-time champion Rafael Nadal take on Alexander Zverev after his epic quarter-final win over Novak Djokovic.

