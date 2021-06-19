UrduPoint.com
Ryan Crouser Smashes World Shot Put Record

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ryan Crouser smashes world shot put record

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Ryan Crouser smashed the 31-year-old world shot put record here Friday, producing a mammoth 23.37m heave at the US track and field trials.

Crouser obliterated compatriot Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12 set in 1990 with his fourth throw of a gripping final at Hayward Field in Oregon.

The 28-year-old from Portland had already claimed Barnes' world indoor record in January, throwing 22.82 at a meeting in Arkansas.

But the 2016 Olympic gold medallist has been steadily hunting down the outdoor record this season, throwing a world-leading 23.

01 last month.

In qualifying earlier Friday, Crouser again signalled he was in prime form after a hefty 22.92 heave -- the fifth longest throw in history.

In Friday night's final, Crouser took his time, warming up with throws of 22.61, 22.55 and 22.73.

Then with his fourth throw of the final, he unleashed a monster throw to claim the world record in style.

That throw gave him victory, with old rival Joe Kovacs, the 2019 world champion, finishing second with a throw of 22.34.

Payton Otterdahl was third with a throw of 21.92.

