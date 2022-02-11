Ryan just the man to lead Ireland against France, says Fogarty

Ireland fans can take heart for this weekend's Six Nations clash with France that Johnny Sexton's replacement as captain James Ryan "grows as a person when things get tough", scrum coach John Fogarty said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Ireland fans can take heart for this weekend's Six Nations clash with France that Johnny Sexton's replacement as captain James Ryan "grows as a person when things get tough", scrum coach John Fogarty said on Friday.

Second-row Ryan is no stranger to the captain's armband having stepped in for his Leinster team-mate at Test level on several occasions in the past couple of years.

Sexton is forced to sit out the clash of the favourites for the title due to hamstring strain -- he missed last year's defeat to France in Dublin due to concussion.

It was the last time Ireland lost and they are hoping to make it 10 successive Test wins this Saturday having produced a dominant performance in the victory over tournament champions Wales last weekend.

They meet a vibrant France that opened with a thrashing of Italy.