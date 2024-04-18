Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

Elena Rybakina beat Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-4 in the last 16 of the WTA Stuttgart clay-court tournament on Thursday, continuing her strong form in 2024

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Elena Rybakina beat Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-4 in the last 16 of the WTA Stuttgart clay-court tournament on Thursday, continuing her strong form in 2024.

The Kazakh fourth seed and world number four, who has already recorded victories at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open in 2024, beat the Russian in two hours 33 minutes.

"I know I have my weapon. My serve. I know I can always serve it out in tough moments. Not always. But this is a strength," Rybakina said after the match.

"I just wanted to say thank you guys for coming. That's the most important."

Rybakina came through a hard-fought first set, winning a tie-break (7/3) but Kudermetova romped through the second set, losing just one game.

Kudermetova, who had just seven wins in 16 matches in 2024 heading into Thursday's meeting, fought back from 3-0 down in the final set to level 4-4.

Rybakina responded, breaking Kudermetova again to qualify for her seventh quarter final of the season, where she will face either Jasmine Paolini or Ons Jabeur.

Kudermetova has not beaten Rybakina in four meetings.

Later on Thursday, world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Belgium's Elise Mertens, while former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Raducanu beat former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-1 in her first round match on Wednesday.