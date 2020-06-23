UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryder Cup Says Golf Showdown Remains Set For September

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Ryder Cup says golf showdown remains set for September

A 2020 Ryder Cup spokesman says the US-Europe golf showdown remains scheduled for September in the wake of a British report saying the event would be postponed to 2021

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A 2020 Ryder Cup spokesman says the US-Europe golf showdown remains scheduled for September in the wake of a British report saying the event would be postponed to 2021.

The Guardian newspaper report said that confirmation of a postponement is expected next week for the biennial showdown, now set for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on September 25-27.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it unlikely that spectators would be allowed at the event in its current date and travel restrictions due to the deadly disease could be an issue for fans traveling from Europe even if a reduced number were allowed.

The report said the Ryder Cup would remain in odd-numbered years after the jump to 2021, which would push the next European-based Ryder Cup in Italy to 2023.

An event spokesman told Milwaukee radio station WTMJ: "The 2020 Ryder Cup remains as scheduled, September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

"The PGA of America continues to closely follow the guidance of Federal, state, and local public health authorities. The safety and well-being of all is our highest priority." The Golf Channel and Golfworld both reported that the PGA of America had no comment on the report.

World number one Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and fellow four-time major champion Brooks Koepka of the United States have both said they would not want to see the matches played without spectators, whose cheers and songs add much of the atmosphere that makes the team event special among competitions.

US captain Steve Stricker and Europe captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland have agreed they don't want to see a Ryder Cup without spectators.

Related Topics

Europe Brooks Milwaukee Ireland Italy United States September 2020 Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparatory Committees of Arab International Confe ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

1 hour ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

Pakistan Madrasah Board to work under Federal Educ ..

4 minutes ago

UN says seeking to verify Arctic heat record

4 minutes ago

Mansehra to Tha Kot CPEC Highway road to be open f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.