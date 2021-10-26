S. Africa cricket note 'personal decision' of De Kock not to take knee

South Africa cricket chiefs said Tuesday they had noted "the personal decision" of Quinton de Kock not to take the knee at the World Cup

However, they insisted "all players are expected to follow the directive (to take the knee) for the remaining games of the World Cup".

Star wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock stunned the tournament by refusing to adhere to a demand by Cricket South Africa that all players join the anti-racism gesture before the match against the West Indies.

"The board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps," said a CSA statement.