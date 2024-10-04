S. Africa Hammer W. Indies By 10 Wickets In Women's T20 World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits fired South Africa to a crushing 10-wicket win over the West Indies in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits fired South Africa to a crushing 10-wicket win over the West Indies in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.
Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba set up the win with bowling figures of 4-29 to restrict 2016 champions West Indies to 118-6 in Dubai.
Wolvaardt, who hit 59, and Brits, who made 57, then took charge to steer last year's finalists to 119-0 in 17.5 overs.
Wolvaardt was tested early in her knock by the West Indies bowlers but once she found rhythm, the right-handed opener reached her 50 in 45 balls.
"Not that easy," Wolvaardt said of her performance in the extreme heat of Dubai. "One of the harder knocks I have had physically, especially after fielding first."
Brits also raised her half-ton in 45 balls and ended her knock with six boundaries.
Wolvaardt survived reprieves on five and 33 -- on both occasions a return catch dropped by the bowler and on the first West Indies' Zaida James getting cut on her jaw when the ball ricocheted off the hand.
James, a left-arm spinner who shared the new ball with Chinelle Henry, left the field with a swollen jaw after just bowling one ball of her first over and never returned.
Earlier, the West Indies suffered from regular wicket-fall and struggled to put up a fighting total despite an unbeaten 44 from number-three batter Stafanie Taylor.
Marizanne Kapp, a medium-fast bowler, struck first with the wicket of skipper Hayley Matthews, out for 10, and soon Mlaba sent back Qiana Joseph, for four.
Mlaba, named player of the match, kept the batters in a spin with her change of pace and angle and took two wickets in two overs to flatten the West Indian batting.
Kapp returned figures of 2-14 including the wicket of Deandra Dottin, who reversed her retirement decision for this edition of the tournament.
"It was a very disappointing game and not the way we wanted to start," said Matthews. "We have a game in two days' time and we have to bounce back quickly."
West Indies face Scotland on Sunday at the same venue, called the ring of fire due to the floodlights all around the ground. South Africa next take on England in Sharjah on Monday.
Recent Stories
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski
Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution
Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt
Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores
PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
More Stories From Sports
-
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters1 minute ago
-
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts34 minutes ago
-
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski37 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores37 minutes ago
-
Team confident ahead of test series against Pakistan: Zak Crawley1 hour ago
-
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes1 hour ago
-
Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks above 8000m3 hours ago
-
Top seed Sabalenka stunned by Muchova in Beijing last eight3 hours ago
-
Top court finds some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'4 hours ago
-
Pak women launch ICC T20 WC campaign with win over SL18 hours ago
-
10th CNS amateur golf journey tees off tomorrow18 hours ago
-
Fatima leads from front as Pakistan get off to flying start18 hours ago