S. Africa to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :South Africa will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens, the first to be hosted in Africa, said South African Rugby on Tuesday.

This followed the announcement on Tuesday by World Rugby that Cape Town would host a rugby tournament in 2022 from Sept. 9-11.

"South African rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport," said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

"This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it as special in its own way. The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting Calendar, but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level," he said.

The World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Pace said, "Our goal is to ignite Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 with a bold event mark, reflecting the fast pace and dynamic play of Sevens, but also the vibrancy of Cape Town and South Africa.

With Table Mountain at the heart of the new logo, our team has also included elements within to represent both the event year and the iconic Cape Town Stadium. We look forward to watching the brand come to life via our partners and hosts South Africa Rugby."Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men's and 16 women's teams.