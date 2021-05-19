UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Africa To Host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:24 PM

S. Africa to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

South Africa will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens, the first to be hosted in Africa, said South African Rugby on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :South Africa will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens, the first to be hosted in Africa, said South African Rugby on Tuesday.

This followed the announcement on Tuesday by World Rugby that Cape Town would host a rugby tournament in 2022 from Sept. 9-11.

"South African rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport," said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

"This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it as special in its own way. The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting Calendar, but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level," he said.

The World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Pace said, "Our goal is to ignite Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 with a bold event mark, reflecting the fast pace and dynamic play of Sevens, but also the vibrancy of Cape Town and South Africa.

With Table Mountain at the heart of the new logo, our team has also included elements within to represent both the event year and the iconic Cape Town Stadium. We look forward to watching the brand come to life via our partners and hosts South Africa Rugby."Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men's and 16 women's teams.

Related Topics

Africa World Cape Town South Africa Women National University Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

11 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

21 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

22 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

23 minutes ago

US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stre ..

1 minute ago

Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaz ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.