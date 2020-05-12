S. Korea Olympic judo star given life ban over alleged sexual assault

A South Korean judo star who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics has been banned for life from the sport's national body over allegations of sexual assault against a teenager

Wang Ki-chun rose to fame after coming second in the men's under 73-kilo category in Beijing despite suffering a rib cage fracture in the early rounds.

He was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, and if convicted could be jailed for life.

In a unanimous decision, the Korea Judo Association banned the 31-year-old over the incident, effectively ending his sporting career.

The association said it took into account Wang's "inappropriate" conduct which undermined the "integrity and social standing of judo" when deciding on the life ban, according to Yonhap news agency.

Wang has seven days to lodge an appeal.