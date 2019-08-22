UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Plans To Break Up National Olympic Body To Address Corruption In Sports - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:23 PM

The South Korean government's sports committee has recommended dividing the country's national Olympic body into two separate entities to reform what it sees as a corrupt elite sports system, South Korean media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The South Korean government's sports committee has recommended dividing the country's national Olympic body into two separate entities to reform what it sees as a corrupt elite sports system, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The South Korean Sports Ministry's Sports Innovation Committee blamed the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) for failing to act responsibly amid sexual and physical assault scandals in national sports, according to the Yonhap news Agency.

One of the two bodies that would form from a divided KSOC would function as a national Olympic committee, while the other would oversee sports in general, the agency reported.

"We feel that the NOC should use its independence to represent the country in international sports, and the separate sports organizations should pursue a balanced growth of elite and recreational sports," the committee said, as quoted by the agency.

In January, South Korea launched an investigation into abuse in sports after several female skaters claimed they were physically and sexually abused by their coaches.

