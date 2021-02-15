S. Korean midfielder Son Jun Ho joins Chinese side Shandong Taishan

2020 K League 1 MVP Son Jun Ho has officially joined Chinese Super League (CSL) team Shandong Taishan, the club announced on Monday

JINAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :2020 K League 1 MVP Son Jun Ho has officially joined Chinese Super League (CSL) team Shandong Taishan, the club announced on Monday.

As a solid addition to the side, the South Korean football player will represent Shandong Taishan to compete in the new season.

Standing 1.78 meters tall, the central midfielder helped Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors secure consecutive K League 1 titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and also led them to the South Korean FA Cup title.