S.A Gardens Stun United Kings To Win CDA/MCI Basketball Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2022 | 03:03 PM

S.A Gardens Club won the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Ramzan Inter-Club Basketball Tournament, thrashing United Kings Club 40-27 points in the final at F-6, Multipurpose Sports Ground Islamabad on Friday night

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :S.A Gardens Club won the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Ramzan Inter-Club Basketball Tournament, thrashing United Kings Club 40-27 points in the final at F-6, Multipurpose sports Ground Islamabad on Friday night.

S.A Gardens' Junaid and Aurangzeb displayed superb performance right from the outset, scoring 14 and 8 points respectively to ensure a wire-to-wire victory for their team. United Kings' Imam Din and Umer were the main contributors for the runners-up as they scored 8 and 6 points respectively.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Gardens outplayed Bulls Club 50-39 points. Safi contributed 12 points and remained top on the scoring sheet. Rizwan and Irfan scored 9 and 8 points for the Bulls.

The second semifinal between United Kings Club and Reapers Club was a seesaw battle, however, the former managed to win by 46-40 points. United Kings Hamza was the standout performer as he scored 15 points in his team's victory. Umer and Ali remained top scorers for Reapers with each contributing 13 points.

Meanwhile, speaking at the closing ceremony General Secretary Federal Basketball Association, Ouj-e-Zahoor announced All Pakistan Basketball Tournament would be held from May 30 to June 4 in Islamabad. "All the affiliated units of Pakistan Basketball Federation will be invited to send their teams for the event," he said.

"The outstanding performers will be selected for the national training camp for preparation for the 14th South Asian Games, taking place in Pakistan in March 2023," he added.

