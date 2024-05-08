Open Menu

SA Gardens, Wapda Quality For National Challenge Cup Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 08:54 PM

SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis

SA Gardens and Wapda emerged victorious in the National Challenge Cup 2023 quarterfinals, securing their berths in the semi-finals here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) SA Gardens and Wapda emerged victorious in the National Challenge Cup 2023 quarterfinals, securing their berths in the semi-finals here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal, SA Gardens edged past WSTC with a narrow scoreline of 1-0. Umar netted the lone goal of the match in the 38th minute. WSTC couldn't break through SA Gardens' defense despite a fierce battle.

The head coach of SA Gardens Zafar Iqbal conveyed his gratitude towards the Pakistan Football Federation for organizing such events. "I am very happy that my team qualified for the next stage," he said.

"I would like to thank PFF for holding such events and I hope PFF will continue to organize such events in a professional and befitting manner.

"

In the second quarterfinal, Wapda secured a victory against PAF with a 1-0 triumph. The decisive goal, scored by Shayek Dost in the 9th minute propelled Wapda into the semi-finals.

Commenting on the match, Wapda's head coach, Muhammad Habib, expressed his team's eagerness for the competition.

"We have been waiting for the competitions for so long," he stated. "Both the teams played very well and we will continue to carry this momentum in semi-finals."

With the stage set for the semi-finals, the Pakistan Army is set to clash with Wapda, while SA Gardens will face HEC. Both the semis are scheduled to take place on May 10 at the Jinnah Football Stadium.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Army Sports May HEC Coach

Recent Stories

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based to ..

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..

6 minutes ago
 Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

6 minutes ago
 SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects ov ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..

7 minutes ago
 Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

7 minutes ago
 First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only r ..

First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR

7 minutes ago
USAID’s locally-led development in education, he ..

USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..

7 minutes ago
 First international dental conference at KDC concl ..

First international dental conference at KDC concludes

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms

6 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukrai ..

Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR

Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports