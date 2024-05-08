SA Gardens, Wapda Quality For National Challenge Cup Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 08:54 PM
SA Gardens and Wapda emerged victorious in the National Challenge Cup 2023 quarterfinals, securing their berths in the semi-finals here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday
In the first quarterfinal, SA Gardens edged past WSTC with a narrow scoreline of 1-0. Umar netted the lone goal of the match in the 38th minute. WSTC couldn't break through SA Gardens' defense despite a fierce battle.
The head coach of SA Gardens Zafar Iqbal conveyed his gratitude towards the Pakistan Football Federation for organizing such events. "I am very happy that my team qualified for the next stage," he said.
"I would like to thank PFF for holding such events and I hope PFF will continue to organize such events in a professional and befitting manner.
In the second quarterfinal, Wapda secured a victory against PAF with a 1-0 triumph. The decisive goal, scored by Shayek Dost in the 9th minute propelled Wapda into the semi-finals.
Commenting on the match, Wapda's head coach, Muhammad Habib, expressed his team's eagerness for the competition.
"We have been waiting for the competitions for so long," he stated. "Both the teams played very well and we will continue to carry this momentum in semi-finals."
With the stage set for the semi-finals, the Pakistan Army is set to clash with Wapda, while SA Gardens will face HEC. Both the semis are scheduled to take place on May 10 at the Jinnah Football Stadium.
